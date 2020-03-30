Ellie Goulding Shows Off Her Fit Physique In Sizzling Workout Video

British bombshell Ellie Goulding gave her 14.5 million Instagram followers a peek behind-the-scenes at what’s involved in sculpting her enviable physique. She shared a short video clip that showcased her going through a few exercises, flaunting her fit physique.

In the video, Ellie wore a pair of cropped black leggings that came to just a few inches above her ankles. The leggings were a medium-rise, coming to just an inch or so below her belly button. She paired the simple black pants with a lime green sports bra that had a scoop neckline. The top showcased Ellie’s toned stomach and sculpted arms and shoulders, although the relatively high neckline meant that her cleavage was obscured.

Ellie’s long blond locks were pulled back in a braid, and she appeared to be going makeup free as she focused on getting her sweat on.

In the short video clip, which was taken in a gym setting with just one other person visible in the frame, Ellie went through several moves including dumbbell thrusters with two dumbbells, rows using the same plain black dumbbells, lunges, and even a bit of running in place. Her body looked incredible as she went through the moves, and the video had a song playing in the background as Ellie showed off her physique.

She paired the sizzling video with a caption clarifying to her followers that exercise is a part of her daily routine, although she said she still has to “force” herself to get into the gym.

Ellie’s fans absolutely loved the glimpse into her life and into the process behind obtaining her enviable body, and the post racked up over 107,300 views within just two hours. It also received 279 comments from her eager followers, who took to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Those abs,” another fan added, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“You’re incredible!!!” another fan raved.

“Wow how heavy are those dumbbells,” one follower said, impressed by Ellie’s strength.

As many of Ellie’s fans may know, the pop star works hard to sculpt her incredible physique, and makes working out a part of her lifestyle.

Back in September 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Ellie shared a smoking hot snap taken while she was on her honeymoon with husband Caspar Jopling. The stunner rocked a minuscule bikini while enjoying the celebratory trip, and showed off all her hard work in the gym for her eager Instagram audience.