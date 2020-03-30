‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Summer Causes Trouble

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 31 teases drama for Nick and Phyllis as Summer disapproves of their relationship. Plus, Chelsea tries to get Victor to see reason, but he may remain unmoved.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) face Summer’s (Hunter King) disapproval, according to SheKnows Soaps. While many kids secretly harbor the hope that their parents might get back together, Summer Newman does not want to see that happen with hers. She’s been through Nick and Phyllis breaking up way too many times to believe that any reunion between them will be successful. Yes, Summer is aware that she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) have gotten together and broken up many times, but she’s just tired of seeing her parents go through the same old cycle of making up just to break up and each being heartbroken every time.

Summer begs Phyllis not to move forward with Nick. However, Phyllis reminds her daughter of her own relationship with Kyle, and she essentially tells Summer to mind her business. Even so, Summer goes to Newman Enterprises to try to intervene with Nick too. She doesn’t get any further with her dad, though. In fact, Nick seems like he’s ready to take things to another level with Phyllis, but she might not feel quite the same way. For Phyllis, the whole thing might be physical. It looks like these two will make a decision soon, but it does not seem like Summer’s opinion will weigh into their decision too much.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) stirs things up. She confronts Victor (Eric Braeden) on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) behalf. Chelsea lets Victor know that Adam felt like he pulled the rug out when they were so close to finally having a good relationship. When Victor chose Nick over Adam, it caused the younger brother to once again feel isolated and as if he isn’t truly part of the Newman family.

Unfortunately, Chelsea’s pleas fall on deaf ears where Victor is concerned. He takes the attitude of what’s done is done, and there’s not much else to be done about the situation. In Victor’s eyes, Nick stepped up to run Newman Enterprises on Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) behalf, and that is the best thing that could have happened. That Adam got hurt in the meantime is of minimal concern to him. Sure, Victor loves his family, but he doesn’t entirely trust Adam, so he believes he made the best choice for the family company in choosing Nick.