‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Character Called Princess Is Introduced In Episode 14

Paola Lazaro portrays Princess, the latest character introduced in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 14 (titled “Look at the Flowers”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of The Walking Dead saw Eugene (Josh McDermitt) making his journey to meet Stephanie. By the end of the episode, his group had certainly met someone. However, this new character is not actually the mysterious Stephanie, as NME points out.

Episode 14 saw Eugene, Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) making a journey in order to meet Stephanie. Previously, Eugene had been in contact with her via radio and they had finally agreed to meet directly prior to the attack on Hilltop by the Whisperers.

During the episode, this small group came across some interesting dioramas involving walkers and by the end of the episode, a colorful new character who likely created them. While many TV viewers might suspect this character could be Stephanie, that is not the case.

According to press images released by AMC, this character is called Princess and is played by Paola Lazaro. However, for comic book fans of The Walking Dead, this was already apparent.

Princess, whose real name is Juanita Sanchez, appears in the comic books at the same point in time during Eugene’s trip to find Stephanie. As a lone survivor, she is residing in Pittsburg in the comics but, as NME points out, in the TV series she is likely in Charlottesville.

Jace Downs / AMC

Initially, Princess thinks she is hallucinating Eugene’s group, having been isolated for so long. However, she does soon realizes that the group is real. She then makes the trip with them to meet Stephanie and her mysterious community.

While shown as a very colorful character, it is later revealed in the comics that she is hiding a very dark past. Describing herself as a problem child, according to the original source, Princess was repeatedly locked in a closet and beaten by her step-brother and step-father. This inevitably has a traumatic effect on her.

As for how all of this will play out in the TV series remains to be seen by the series showrunner, Angela Kang, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the story of Princess will be explored in the next episode of The Walking Dead.