Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Curves In A Barely There Coral Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a sexy update that showcased her curvaceous physique. Though the swimsuit she wore in the snap was a one-piece, it covered little more than the skimpiest bikini would have.

Yaslen posed in front of a series of large planters filled with lush green plants, and a tile floor beneath her feet. Her bodacious curves remained the focal point of the shot, however, in a bold coral-colored one-piece. The swimsuit featured a criss-cross detail that crossed her chest, going around her neck in almost a halter-style. Though the tops of her breasts weren’t visible due to the positioning of the fabric, the look flaunted a major amount of her cleavage and under boob.

The fabric was connected to the bottom portion of the swimsuit by some metallic embellishments along her waist. The fabric of the bottom portion stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique and elongating her legs. Yaslen was seated for the picture, but her curvaceous thighs were still on full display. The swimsuit showcased nearly every inch of her toned stomach, and she posed with one arm by her side and the other placed on her hip.

Yaslen’s blond hair was parted on the side and brushed her collar bones in a straight style, and she went neutral with her beauty look, opting for long lashes, bold brows, and not much else. She tagged the swimwear company Fragolis, a Miami-based boutique, in the picture, letting her fans know where her swimsuit came from. The particular swimsuit she wore was named the “Las Vegas,” according to the Fragolis website.

The blond bombshell wished her fans well in the caption of the post, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update. The post received over 20,200 likes within just one hour, as well as 329 comments from her eager fans.

“You’re gorgeous,” one fan said simply.

“Great shot! You look fantastic,” another follower commented.

“Happy Monday to one of the most gorgeous models ever. You’re so sweet so gorgeous inside out take care,” another fan added.

“Perfection in one picture,” another commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

