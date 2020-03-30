Andrew Cuomo Puts Out Call For Healthcare Workers From Other States To Come To New York

Andrew Cuomo is following the lead of Donald Trump when it comes to using Twitter. To some degree. The New York governor has been using the social media platform to get his message directly to the people. On Monday, he used Twitter to put out a call asking healthcare workers from other states to come to New York.

His post included a message that if things aren’t bad wherever these healthcare workers are from, they are needed in New York City. He added that if they do come and help, the favor will be repaid down the road.

“I am asking healthcare workers across the country: If things are not urgent in your own community, please come to New York. We need relief for nurses. We need relief for doctors.”

Cuomo also put up a link to a website where healthcare workers could sign up and see where they are needed. The tweet is just the latest in what has been an evolving attempt to battle the coronavirus outbreak by the governor. As he had attempted to “flatten the curve” in his state and in the Big Apple, he’s been getting quite a bit of praise for his handling.

We are going to fight every way we can to save every life that we can. That’s what it means to be an American and that’s what it means to be a New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/1cREWGx9t9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 25, 2020

Even one political rival in Donald Trump had to admit Cuomo was handling the crisis well. In fact, as The Inquisitr reported earlier, Trump has recently said he thinks Cuomo would make a better Democratic Presidential contender.

For the most part, Cuomo’s call to action was met with support from his followers on social media. One user, in particular, made it clear on Twitter he thought this kind of thing was what real leadership looked like.

We will fight every way we can to save every life we can. Thank you, USNS Comfort. Welcome to New York. pic.twitter.com/ppGrJ0rGE5 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020

Earlier in the day, Cuomo talked quite a bit about how important it was going to be for hospitals to get the kind of cooperation they haven’t always seen from state governments. He also hailed the arrival of the USNS Comfort. This ship is reportedly going to be able to act as a mobile hospital and will be able to take some of the pressure off the healthcare workers located inside New York City.

One thing that was missing from any of Cuomo’s posts on Monday morning and early afternoon were attacks or even arguments against Donald Trump. The two have sparred repeatedly since the coronavirus outbreak exploded. For now, at least, Cuomo is focusing on getting as much help as possible into the areas of the state that need it most and staying out of partisan bickering.