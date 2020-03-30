Kate Bock Looks Like A ‘Baywatch’ Babe In Sexy Red Swimsuit: ‘Quarandreaming Of The Beach’

Kate Bock channeled her inner Baywatch bombshell on Instagram on Monday while clad in a tight red swimsuit that had her 653,000-plus fans buzzing. While Pamela Anderson made the red one-piece suit an iconic look, many models have tried to do it justice, including Bock. In the latest throwback that was added to her feed, the Canadian beauty sizzled in a fiery red suit.

In the photo update, the Vancouver native leaned against a stone structure while her eyes gazed into the distance. A sandy beach and body of water could be seen behind her, although the model seemed to have been captured in portrait mode, as she was the only part of the photo in focus. Bock sported a tight red, high-cut swimsuit that showed off her trim and tanned legs. The sexy suit hugged her gorgeous frame perfectly, tying in the middle of her chest with fabric that looked similar to shoelaces. The model’s long and lean arms were also highlighted in the shot, draping down to her mid thigh.

She kept things relatively basic in the beach-chic snapshot, adding two small gold necklaces that had small, circular charms. She appeared to have diffused her hair for the photo op, letting her long, curly locks fall across her shoulder. She added a minor application of makeup with a hint of blush on her cheekbones. The 27-year-old geotagged her location in Cleveland, Ohio — where she resides with her boyfriend and NBA star Kevin Love. In the caption of the update, she told her followers that she wished she was in quarantine at the beach, noting that this was a throwback image she found on her computer.

The sultry photo has garnered a lot of attention from fans since it was added to her feed, earning over 4,000 likes and well over 50 comments. While some Instagram users commented on the quarantine aspect of her post, countless others raved over Bock’s body.

“Wow!! Such an incredibly beautiful and stunningly gorgeous lady,” one admirer wrote.

“This swimsuit looks spectacular on you!” a second fan pointed out, adding a number of smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“You’re so WOW WOW WOW Kate,” gushed a third follower, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to their post.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Bock stunned in another photo that had fans buzzing. In that share, the blond cutie shared a black and white snapshot that showed her in a low-plunging top that offered a hefty glimpse of her sideboob.