Drake’s Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Shares More Photos Of Their Son, Adonis, & Jokes About His Blonde Hair

Drake‘s ex and the mother of his son, Sophie Brussaux added more photos of the celebrity tot to her Instagram timeline.
Fans of the “Life Is Good” rapper rejoiced on Monday, March 30, after he finally shared his 2-year-old, Adonis Graham with the world. In several photos, Drake showed off Adonis’ adorable features, including his head full of blonde hair and his light blue eyes. The photo slideshow received praise from millions of Drake’s followers, including celebs like Neyo, La La Anthony and Draya Michele.
Just hours after Drake shared his photos of their son, Brussaux decided not to be outdone by her ex. The artist shared her own photos with her baby boy. In one photo, she is holding Adonis while the two of them both smile without looking at the camera. In several more photos, Brussaux’s 304,000 Instagram followers are able to see Adonis’ hair grow through the years, as well as moreof his beaming smile. Brussaux also added in several photos of her, Drake and Adonis together. In one photo, the three of them are smiling for the camera as Brussaux wears a leopard dress and heels while Drake wears an all-black look.
In addition to the rare photos of Adonis, Brussaux also left a touching message to her fans. She first left a message in French, and then shared an English version of the caption underneath.
“Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends,” Brussaux wrote. “I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world.”
I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.
Brussaux also used the Instagram post to poke some fun of her son’s blonde curls. According to Hollywood Life, several of Drake’s fans pointed out that Adonis looks almost identical to Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. Brussaux, however, joked that Adonis’ looks came from his mom and dad. The former model then photoshopped a photo of her, Drake and Adonis. In the edited photo, both Drake and Brussaux appear to have bleach blonde locks.
“PS: all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired…but Adonis’s parents are really blonde,” Brussaux added to her caption.
Drake has been private about his son since the toddler was born. Prior to sharing photos of his son on social media, Drake was called out back in 2018 by rapper, Pusha T. In his diss track to Drake, titled “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha claimed that Drake had a secret child. Drake responded to the rumor on his album, Scorpion, and confirmed that he did, in fact, have a son with Brussaux.
Following his post, which also featured a photo of his parents Sandi and Dennis, Drake shared that he is currently missing his son. The two haven’t seen each other in recent weeks, which could be due to the travel restrictions that have been set in light of coronavirus. Brussaux and Adonis are reportedly in Paris, per Metro.