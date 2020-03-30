Julia Rose Pushes Boundaries With Latest Topless Instagram Post: ‘My Favorite Shirt’

World Series flasher and Shag Mag founder Julia Rose won’t get the chance to take her top off at MLB this season due to a lifetime ban. Still, she’s providing plenty of topless photos for her Instagram fans as she pushes the popular social media platform’s boundaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the shot, Julia stood outside with her sunkissed skin bathed in sunlight. She was entirely topless and used her hands in an attempt to protect her modesty, and her fingernails sported a long French manicure. However, she wasn’t completely successful, which made it likely that the social media platform would eventually remove the photograph. The provocative model wore her highlighted brunette hair in loose, beachy waves that fell down her back as she tilted her head up toward the light with her eyes closed.

On her face, the magazine founder wore bronzer and highlighter that shimmered in the sunlight. Her full lips had a hint on nude lip gloss that shined when the light hit them. She didn’t appear to have any other accessories on in the image, and it’s unclear if she wore a bikini or some other bottoms since the photograph was a closeup. In the background, there was a wicker chair as well as windows looking into a house.

In less than half an hour, nearly 210,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button. Plus, almost 2,600 took the time to leave a comment for Julia in the replies section supporting her attempts to push the social media giant’s boundaries as well as praising her sexy pose. Many wondered if the photo would stay up for very long since Julia has a history of posting shots that get deleted.

“You certainly don’t lack in vitamin D,” joked one follower.

“Looks so real. Where can I get one?” a second fan of the sexy look teased.

“How long till Instagram takes this down?” wondered a third Instagram user.

“Legend says that Julia Rose replies if you’re one of the first to comment,” a fourth revealed, including eye emoji. Still, that legend remained unconfirmed because it did not appear as if she had posted a reply to any of the comments.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Julia actually occasionally wears clothes, but she noted that it isn’t something she often does. In one of her recent posts, she showed off a form-fitting neon orange dress that garnered plenty of approval from her followers even though she was fully covered.