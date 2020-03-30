South African Hottie Madison Louch Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny Pink Lingerie

Madison Louch showed off her incredible body with her 502,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, March 29 in her most recent post. The South African model and DJ took to the social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a tiny lingerie that put her curves front and center, much to the delight of her fans and followers.

While the photo was a bit too racy to share here, readers wishing to take a peek can do so on this link to her Instagram. The photo captured Louch, who also goes simply by Madds, lying on her left side on a large dark green couch.

Louch rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a baby pink tone that made her tanned skin and golden blond hair stand out. Her bra was completely sheer, showing quite a lot of her chest. The bra featured thin, adjustable straps that sat over her shoulders.

On her lower body, Louch had on a pair of matching bottoms whose sides sat high on her frame, baring her strong hips while showcasing her slender midsection. While Louch didn’t say where her lingerie was from in this post, she stated it was from Lounge Underwear in a previous Instagram post.

In her caption, Louch stated that she doesn’t plan on wearing clothes during the lockdown, which is currently in place in many states in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. As she noted in the geotag, she is staying at her home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

In under a day of being posted, the photo has attracted nearly 20,000 likes and more than 185 comment, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to reply to her caption, while many others opted to praise her beauty and share their admiration for Louch.

“That’s fine,” one user wrote in response to the caption, trailing the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m ok with this,” said another one, including a shrug emoji at the end of the caption.

“[A]bsolutely stunning,” a third fan chimed in, pairing the message with a long series of emoji depicting fire, red hearts and heart-eyed faces.

“Now you have me hoping it never ends,” another user added.

Louch is close friends with the popular Australian model and influencer Gabby Epstein, who often shares snapshots featuring the model. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Epstein and Louch have even worked together in a Luli Fama Swimwear campaign and jetted off to Turks and Caicos together to shoot.