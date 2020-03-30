WWE Spoilers: Edge, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker Scheduled For Go-Home Episode Of ‘Raw’ Prior To ‘WrestleMania 36’

The final episode of 'Raw' before 'WrestleMania 36' is set to be absolutely huge.

There is less than one week until the WWE superstars gather together to present the biggest pay-per-view of the year, but some business needs to be taken care of first. The go-home episode of Monday Night Raw is taking place on March 30 and some of the biggest names in the company are scheduled to appear. Not a single fan will be in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fans at home can expect to see Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Edge, The Undertaker, and many more superstars grace their screens.

Some fans may find it difficult to believe that WrestleMania 36 is taking place this weekend. The matches and segments have already been taped for Saturday and Sunday, but the build-up will continue on Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, since the results are not yet known.

The official WWE website has released the preview for this week’s Raw, which is the go-home edition for the pay-per-view. Even though there will be no fans in the Performance Center, the red brand is bringing out the big guns to entertain those watching at home.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Appears One More Time

Before putting his WWE title on the line against Drew McIntyre, the “Beast Incarnate” has something to say. Although he will likely have Paul Heyman speaking for him, whatever it is that’s going to be said will most likely be impactful. Fans tuning in to Monday Night Raw might see an early preview of the two mastodons getting into it before colliding this weekend.

Becky Lynch Wants The Final Word

For nearly a year, Lynch has held the Raw Women’s Championship, a title she won from Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. Many have stepped up to challenge her title, but — so far — no one’s been able to best her. That may change as she’s set to face former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Lynch seems ready to appear on Raw and leave it all out in the ring before going against Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

WWE

The Undertaker Has Something To Say

At WrestleMania 36, the first-ever Boneyard Match will take place, which is rumored to be the signature bout of The Undertaker. For weeks, AJ Styles has insulted and put down numerous legendary names in professional wrestling. It seems The Undertaker wasn’t going to just sit back and take the punishment. On Raw, he will appear with a message for Styles after weeks of keeping quiet.

Randy Orton Accepted Edge’s Challenge

WWE

The go-home episode of Monday Night Raw will see Edge coming back to say something after Orton accepted his challenge for a Last Man Standing Match. It will be the first singles match for Edge in nearly a decade and only his second contest at all since returning at the Royal Rumble in January.

The former tag team known as Rated RKO will most likely explode in this match, and Edge probably has a lot to say to Orton, considering his old friend attacked his wife weeks ago.