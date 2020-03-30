Jen Selter Dances In Colorful Unicorn Robe For Latest Instagram Video Update

Fitness model Jen Selter often tantalizes her 12.8 million Instagram followers with snaps that showcase her sculpted physique in tight workout gear or bikinis, but in her latest Instagram update, she mixed things up a little. The brunette bombshell shared a goofy video in which she rocked a short multi-colored robe at home and busted out a few dance moves.

The video was taken in Jen’s living room, which featured a modern gray couch and a coffee table in front of it. A floor lamp with pink bulbs was positioned to the left of the couch, and one wall featured floor-to-ceiling windows that offered a breathtaking view.

Jen wore a robe that had shades of green, yellow, blue, purple and pink, as well as a hood with a unicorn horn and two ears for a playful look. The back of the hood was accessorized with a colorful mane going down it, adding to the effect of the robe. Her brunette locks weren’t visible, as they were tucked away underneath the hood, and she held a bowl of popcorn in one hand.

As music played in the background Jen swayed her hips and ate a handful of popcorn from the bowl while dancing. At one point in the video, she went to step over the back of the couch and spilled popcorn all over the floor.

She jokingly referenced the accident in the caption of her post as a “sign to stop snacking,” and her fans absolutely loved the silly update. The post received over 701,500 views within just 19 hours from her eager fans. It also racked up 621 comments from her followers, who showered the fitness model with praise in the comments section.

“I need this robe,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Omg! You are making me smile so big right now! Unicorn life!!” another follower commented.

“I love to see how you have fun,” one fan added.

“Loving your fit plan workouts,” another follower said, referencing an app that Jen shares as a resource for her fans to get into shape.

Jen has been keeping busy during her quarantine by sharing plenty of content with her followers. The brunette beauty recently posted a short video in which she showed how to make a healthy recipe for a chocolate chia protein pudding, as The Inquisitr reported. The beauty has also shared several short video clips in which she demonstrated a variety of exercises for her fans that could be done at home to stay active.