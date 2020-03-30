Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Hint That A Taggert Twist May Still Be On The Way

General Hospital spoilers tease that a fan theory about Taggert faking his death might be right after all. A few weeks ago, Taggert was killed after men working for Cyrus kidnapped Trina and Cameron. A lot of viewers speculated that maybe Taggert’s death had been faked, and a scene from Monday’s episode served to amp up that buzz again.

After Taggert’s death, General Hospital fans carefully examined every detail of those scenes to look for hints that the character might still be alive. There were some possible tidbits that could be perceived as signs that Taggert was still alive but secretly whisked away keep both him and his daughter safe from Cyrus.

Until now, nobody in Port Charles seemed to reveal anything signaling that they had been in on this possible plot with Taggert. That seemed to have changed with Monday’s episode though.

Jordan has been backed into a corner by Cyrus, as his men are currently holding TJ hostage. Sonny and Jason figured this out, and they presented a plan to Jordan. Their suggestion was that Jordan should place the blame on Taggert and their two fellow team members for manufacturing the evidence that led to Cyrus’ conviction.

During Monday’s episode, viewers watched as Jordan used a burner phone to call somebody. She noted that she knew she wasn’t supposed to call, but she felt she needed this person’s approval before moving forward on this plan. The most logical person for Jordan to have been calling in this scenario is definitely a not-so-dead Taggert.

Jordan needs to inform on her late partners if there's any chance for TJ to survive. Will she throw Taggert and the others under the bus?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @Bri_Nic_Henry pic.twitter.com/eRu24I7g3T — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 30, 2020

The show did not yet reveal the person on the other end of Jordan’s phone call. However, viewers have been down this road with Jordan and unknown call recipients before.

Just before Taggert returned to Port Charles, Jordan made a mysterious call and asked someone to come back to town. At the time, some viewers speculated that it could be Taggert she was talking to, and they soon found out they were right. Now, General Hospital fans on Twitter are feeling confident it was Taggert on the other end of the phone call this time too.

“I felt so vindicated for sticking to my Taggert is in Witness Protection storyline. Woo Hoo! See you @realandrews!” declared one General Hospital fan.

“I say Taggert faked his death and that is who Jordan was talking to on the phone,” tweeted someone else.

General Hospital spoilers don’t yet reveal anything specific about when viewers might get confirmation about this Taggert theory. SheKnows Soaps details that Curtis will be angling to find out more about Taggert during Tuesday’s show and teasers suggest that there is plenty more to come with this storyline.