Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Fit Physique In Lilac Leggings And Crop Top

Georgia Gibbs took to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 29, to share with her 728,000 followers that she is spending her days at home in athleticwear because it makes her “feel cute & more ‘together’ than being in pjs until 6pm.”

The photo captured Gibbs indoors in a hallway as she smiled brightly at the camera. The Australian model cocked her hips to one side and propped one leg in the opposite direction, in a pose that showcased the natural curves of her body.

In her caption, Gibbs stated that this was taken at her home. While she didn’t add a location to her post, she has previously told her fans that she is self-quarantined in her home in Australia. The model currently lives in Los Angeles, but she returned to her home country for the holidays in December and has not been able to return to the U.S. amid the pandemic of COVID-19.

Gibbs sported a sporty set in a lilic shade of purple that contrasted beautifully with her golden blond hair. She had on a pair of leggings that sat just below her bellybutton, hugging her slender body and showcasing her taut stomach.

On her upper body, Gibbs rocked a crop top tied in the middle, which further exposed her midsection. The top featured a low neckline that bared a bit of her cleavage. The model revealed that her outfit was from Alo Yoga.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 14,700 likes and upwards of 145 comments, proving to be quite popular with her fans and followers. Users of the social media app used the space below the photo to shower Gibbs with compliments and emoji, while many others took to the comment section to engage with her caption.

“100 % with you on that! Active wear all day everyday!” one user wrote, trailing the words with a star-struck emoji.

“Such a cutiepieee!” replied another fan, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“This colour on you,” a third one chimed in, following the reply with a heart-eyes emoji.

“[S]o perfect!! [heart-eyes emoji] love the color,” another one raved.

Gibbs has been sharing how her days in self-quarantine are going. While staying in, the model has uploaded candid posts about the COVID-19 pandemic, with the occasional bikini shot that shows she is still working as in influencer from the confinement of her home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gibbs recently shared a photo of herself in a white bikini that showcased her figure. In the post, she promoted a brand of self-tanning products.