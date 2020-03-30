WWE News: Current AEW Star Calls Bret Hart And Shawn Michaels ‘The Worst Champions’ Ever

It's hard to believe that two of the most talented wrestlers ever are actually the worst of all time.

When those within WWE or other promotions have heat with someone on TV, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is real. Then again, there are guys like Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who makes no friends by speaking the truth that comes from his mind. His latest bit of logic touches on two legends in Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, who Jake feels are the “worst champions” to ever have a world title around their waist.

Many people who feel as if the WWE Hall of Famer is the best wrestler to never hold a world title in Vince McMahon’s company. When people realize that, they’re even more blown away by looking at his history and realizing he never won a single title during all his time in WWF/WWE.

That hasn’t stopped him from making his feelings known on other champions, though, and he’s gone after two of the greatest.

On a recent episode of the Flip Da Script podcast, Roberts spoke on several topics, which included his character in WWE never needing a belt. He knew that things worked well for him with his wrestling ability and overall gimmick, so WWE realized he didn’t need a championship to get over.

Roberts went on to say that not having a belt was okay with him since he didn’t want the extra responsibilities that a title brings. He did go on to name-drop Hart and Michaels during this conversation and said that “those chumps needed titles.”

WWE

While discussing Hart and Michaels, Jake Roberts continued and said that they not only needed titles, but they did nothing to make the championships mean anything.

“You check the books, man. Check the books. Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were the worst world champions of all. They didn’t put money in the bank.”

When looking at some of the other past champions, Roberts said that both Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan had the “it factor” needed to be a huge star. He considers Austin the best world champion of all time, but it’s an easy choice when comparing him to guys like Hart and Michaels.

Upon getting to the subject of the infamous Montreal Screwjob, Roberts said that it was nothing more than two men fighting over Sunny, aka Tammy Lynn Sytch.

“You want to know what happened there? You’ve got two little b*tches fighting over a girl…fighting over Sunny. Both of them sticking it to her, and they hated each other for that.”

Between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, they held the WWE or World Heavyweight Championship nine times combined in Vince McMahon’s company. Many will look at them and always consider them legends who were two of the greatest of all time. If it came down to asking Jake Roberts, though, he’s not afraid to state that he feels they’re two of the worst of all time.