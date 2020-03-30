Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Sexy Yellow Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest smoking hot Instagram update, which was taken in Malibu, California, according to the geotag of the post.

Arianny stood outside in front of a weathered gray wood wall with lush greenery along one side. The stunning backdrop was the perfect setting to highlight Arianny’s bombshell curves in a vibrant yellow bikini. The swimsuit she wore was from Beach Bunny Swimwear, and Arianny made sure to tag the brand in the picture. She also tagged the photographer, Abraham Gonzalez, in the picture as well as in the caption of the post.

Arianny’s curves were on full display in the bikini top, which had triangular cups that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top had a thin string connecting the cups and stretching around her back, and thicker straps that went around her neck in a halter-style. The straps around her neck were embellished with blue gemstones for an extra hint of sparkle.

The bikini bottoms were in a matching sunshine yellow hue, and they dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of Arianny’s toned stomach. The sides of the bikini bottoms stretched over her hips, and featured the same gemstone detail that was present on the straps of the top. The bottoms also featured a delicate chain detail draping along her hips, drawing even more attention to her hourglass physique.

The photo was cropped above Arianny’s knees, so not all of her toned legs were on display, but fans were still able to check out her fit thighs. Her sun-kissed skin looked incredible against the bright hue of the swimsuit.

Arianny had her long brunette locks down in voluminous curls, and she placed both hands on her head, tangled in her hair. Her beauty look was natural, with a soft pink gloss on her lips and just enough makeup to brighten and accentuate her stunning features.

In the caption of the post, Arianny filled her followers in on how she was staying positive during the quarantine, and asked her fans for their own methods. Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot post, and it received over 12,100 likes within just 40 minutes. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts as well.

“Wow, my jaw has just hit the floor,” one follower said.

“Wow wonderful shoot. Babe you look perfect and amazingly beautiful,” another fan added.

“Perfection,” one follower said.

“Wife goals,” another added, followed by a flame emoji.

While Arianny often shares snaps in which she’s rocking figure-hugging attire, or skimpy swimwear, she also poses in casual ensembles from time to time. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny gave her fans a peek into what her casual Sunday gear looks like. The stunner went makeup free in a cropped sweatshirt and a pair of sweats with a drawstring waist for a cozy look.