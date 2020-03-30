Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Gets An Interactive Game App Inspired By The Series

A new app inspired by HBO‘s Insecure is currently in development.

IndieWired reports that a game about the comedy is set to be released later this year. Created by Glow Up Games, Insecure: The Come Up Game will follow creator and star Issa Rae’s character, Issa Dee, and her life in Los Angeles. The game is set to be available on both Google Play and the App Store.

The app will reportedly feature several moments that have been fan-favorites on the show. One aspect from the series that will be used in the game will be Issa’s love for rap on the show. Throughout the series, Issa looks to her alter ego, “Mirror B*tch,” to express how she is really feeling internally about the drama in her life. To highlight the lead character’s rap skills, the app’s users will first begin a rap word game that allows them to make their own raps in the mirror. After they make it through the round, they will then unlock new characters and storylines inspired by the show. Characters like Issa’s best friends Molly (Yvonne Orji), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), and Tiffany (Amanda Seales) will be featured in the new updates the app plans to produce on a monthly basis. The game also features options for players to customize their characters’ hairstyles and outfits.

Insecure premiered on HBO in 2016. The series launched after Rae’s successful web series, Awkward Black Girl, was shared on YouTube. The show received rave reviews after its first season for its ability to show off the experiences of several black, millennial women. Rae has said that the game is a “perfect, natural extension,” of the series.

While the app’s launch date has yet to be announced, fans of the series will get to see Issa and her friends on their screens soon. The fourth season of Insecure is set to premiere on Sunday, April 12. The season will pick up where Season 3 left off, as Issa attempts to throw a block party for her community. She will also be dealing with her new friend and business partner dating her ex, Lawrence (Jay Ellis). Season 4 of the series comes after a year-long hiatus, which Rae used to work on other projects. In addition to starring and executive producing Insecure, Rae worked on several feature films, including The Photograph, Little, and Lovebirds. The multitalented star also has a record label, Raedio, which is an imprint of Atlantic Records, per Vogue.