‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Is Dating On FaceTime Amid The Coronavirus Quarantine

Meghan King Edmonds is keeping herself in the dating pond, despite the fact that she is currently in the midst of a self-quarantine in Los Angeles as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

According to a report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Sunday, March 29, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member has been socially distancing herself at her rental home with her three kids, including three-year-old Aspen and one-year-0ld twins Hayes and Hart, for the past couple of weeks. However, while she isn’t doing any in person meetings, she has continued to date on FaceTime.

During the latest episode of Edmonds’ podcast series, Intimate Knowledge, which is co-hosted by Brooke Burke and intimacy coach Lila Darville, Edmonds said that she is in the dating world “a little bit” and on some apps before noting that her latest dates have been on FaceTime.

She and her date “will literally schedule a time and then pour ourselves a glass of wine or coffee, and, like, cheers on FaceTime,” Edwards shared. “It’s so funny, but it’s fun and there’s no pressure. I kind of like it.”

Although dating over the phone is certainly not the most conventional way of dating, Edmonds said that she’s actually found that there are quite a lot of positive things about dating on FaceTime, one of which is the fact that she can date anyone in the world. She also noted that the ongoing pandemic has forced her and her potential dates to get creative about the way in which they get to know one another.

“I’ve been kind of saying that long distance is the new short distance because even if you’re dating your neighbor down the street, you’re still not seeing them — you’re Facetiming,” she stated. “Unless you’re doing social distancing and standing six feet apart, and that’s a super awkward date.”

According to the report, Edmonds has thought about having an “isolation boyfriend” from time-to-time but because she is not yet ready to introduce anyone to the three kids she shares with estranged husband Jim Edmonds, that is out of the question for now. As she explained, someone would have to be quite special for her to consider welcoming them into her world as a parent and at this point, she hasn’t come across any such person.

