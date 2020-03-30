Ana Paula Saenz Looks Smoking Hot In A See-Through Bodysuit

Mexican model Ana Paula Saenz isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new photo she posted to Instagram. The 21-year-old model flashed a generous amount of skin in the steamy snap uploaded on Sunday, March 29. In the image, she slipped into an ultra-revealing bodysuit that showed off her amazing curves.

In the new Instagram upload, Ana was captured indoors in her skimpy outfit. She sat on a double bed with her legs slightly spread, while holding a piece of paper with her right hand, seemingly reading it. Meanwhile, her left hand held her eyeglasses, seemingly adjusting it on her face. The natural indoor lighting made her flawless skin glow.

The Latina rocked a black sheer bodysuit with intricate lace detailing. The see-through bra featured a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as narrow straps that hung over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. It had a tiny cutout detail along the midriff section and had high leg cuts that helped accentuate her slender waist.

Ana wore her long brunette hair down in a center part and styled in sleek, straight strands. Although her eyeglasses were blocking half of her face, some of her makeup was still visible, such as her groomed eyebrows and some pink color on her lips. She accessorized with two gold necklaces, two gold bangles, and a black string bracelet.

Longtime followers of the bombshell would know that Ana currently has shoulder-length hair, meaning the new upload was a throwback snap from a few months ago. It also seemed like she was in a hotel room. As to where exactly, unfortunately, she did not indicate a geotag in the post. Usually, the model would tag her outfit sponsor in her social media post, but in the new upload, she didn’t disclose any information.

The latest share racked up more than 44,000 likes and upward of 530 comments in the first 24 hours of being live on the social media platform. Ana’s fans from all over the globe flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her beauty, while others raved about her figure.

“I love seeing your beauty. A simple post from you can easily brighten my day. You are so beautiful, Ana!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You look divine in that bodysuit. I like your long hair, but your short hair makes you look fiercer,” wrote an admirer.

“Mexican women are so gorgeous, but I think you are the most beautiful. Everything about you is perfect,” wrote a third social media user.