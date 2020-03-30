Christy Mack Wears Metallic Flower Pasties In Flirty New Instagram Update

Christy Mack made a dreary Monday exciting for her fans in a sexy double-photo update that showed the model rocking a pair of scandalous metallic pasties. The Chicago native is most well-known for her roles in the adult film industry, but she’s also made a name for herself on social media where she boasts a following of over 3.8 million on Instagram alone. She regularly shows off her sexy figure for fans, which is what she did in the latest photo update.

In the first image in the series of two, Mack appeared in front of a purple patterned backdrop, staring directly into the camera. She was photographed from her waist to just above her forehead, teasing followers with a topless look. Mack let her cleavage hang out, covering her chest with a pair of metallic pasties that came in the shape of flowers. She wore a rolled down corset top on the bottom while flaunting the colorful tattoo sleeves on both of her arms.

The 28-year-old also sported a flirty application of makeup that included winged eyeliner and dark brow gel. She contoured her cheeks with a pink blush and light and bright highlighter, adding a few sparkles here and there. To round up the whole look, the American beauty stamped her lips with a vibrant red lipstick. She styled her platinum blond locks with some ringlet curls, which fell all the way down to the top of her chest.

The second photo was not as revealing, but it was just as sexy with the social media stunner showing off her trim waist in a white corset top that was adorned with rhinestones. She matched her G-string panties to her top, covering her legs with sheer tights that had sparkles.

In the caption of the post, she fittingly wished her followers a Happy Mack Monday. Since the update went live, it’s exploded. In just a few short hours, Mack’s post has garnered over 41,000 likes as well as 500 comments.

“You’re perfect hun, please don’t ever change,” one follower wrote, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their post.

“Wow you look incredible you are very beautiful,” a second Instagram user admired.

“Good Mack Morning Monday to you beautiful,” one more wrote with the addition of a red rose emoji at the end of their comment.

Aside from her booming modeling career, The Inquisitr reported that Mack made headlines in 2017 after she was brutally beaten by former boyfriend Jonathan Koppenhaver, a mixed martial arts fighter. The attack took place at the couples’ home in Las Vegas in 2014. After standing trial, Koppenhaver was convicted and sentenced to 36 years to life in prison.