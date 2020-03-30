Brunette Bombshell Tawny Jordan Shows Off Her Bikini Body In Throwback Photo From Bali Getaway

Tawny Jordan showed off her amazing figure to her 904,000 Instagram followers in her most recent post on Sunday, March 9, and her fans are loving it.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell — who has been featured in Maxim, Playboy and FHM, according to her Instagram bio — stood in front of a large mirror to take the selfie. Jordan held her phone in front of her face, blocking most of it from view. According to the geotag and a separate tag added to the photo, Jordan was in an elegant bathroom at the Villa Maz Canggu, a detached villa in Bali, located just 1,000 feet from the beach.

Jordan rocked an all-white two-piece bathing suit. On her upper body, Jordan had on a bikini top with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The bra featured a low neckline that dipped into her chest, putting quite a lot of her ample cleavage on display. The top boasted copper-colored rings in the middle that left an open space and added a cute detail to the suit.

Jordan teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with the same ring details on either side. The rings sat high on her frame, helping to accentuate her hourglass figure. As per the tag she included over the photo, her swimsuit was from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

In her caption, Jordan urged her followers to stay home so that we can all return to our regular routines as soon as possible.

In under a day of being published, the photo has garnered more than 9,000 likes and upwards of 195 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform used the space below the post to rave about Jordan’s beauty, while also sharing their admiration for the model. Many fans also took to the comments section to engage with her caption.

“That bod,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“Bikini is dope,” said another fan, also following the words with a fire emoji.

“I’m staying home right now,” replied a third fan, topping the message with a series of praying hands emoji.

“Beautiful bod + Beautiful Face = @tawnyjordan,” another user chimed in, including several heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

Jordan uses her social media to share snaps of her bikini body, but also to promote her modeling work. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, the model posted pictures from a recent photo shoot with Picton Magazine. The snaps showed Jordan dressed up in a stunning floral dress that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The beauty showed off her incredible cleavage while also putting her long, sexy legs in full evidence.