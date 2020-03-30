Venus Williams Slays In Low-Cut Printed Mini Dress While Lounging Outside

Tennis superstar Venus Williams shared a gorgeous snap taken while she was hanging out at home with her 1.2 million Instagram followers in her latest Instagram update. The stunner included Jupiter, Florida in the geotag of the post, where her home is located.

In the picture, Venus reclined on a dark wicker lounge chair, with an empty lounge chair positioned beside her. The area behind the chairs was packed with lush greenery, including a wide variety of plants and even a few delicate white flowers visible. Venus leaned against one arm of the lounge chair and rested her forehead on her hand, while the other hand draped across her lap.

Her sculpted legs extended across the lounge chair, and she was barefoot for the photo. The tennis pro showcased her toned physique in a casual sleeveless mini dress that featured a colorful print on a white background. The dress had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and a scoop neckline that revealed just the slightest hint of cleavage. It appeared to have a loose fit, as it draped across Venus’s body, but the hem came to well above her knee, showing off her legs.

Venus’s hair was pulled up in a bun atop her head, and the stunner seemed to have gone completely makeup free for the shot. Her natural beauty was on full display as she stared directly at the camera, a soft smile gracing her face. The bombshell looked relaxed and serene in the simple snap, and she paired the picture with a cheeky caption that poked fun at being stuck at home.

The stunner’s followers absolutely loved the snap showcasing her activities at home in Jupiter, and the post racked up over 41,300 likes within just 20 hours, including a like from her sister Serena Williams. The post also received 753 comments from her fans.

“You should never wear makeup, you look beautiful!!!” one fan, who noticed her natural look, commented.

“Stay home.. I know how you feel. I miss going out too. We want you to be safe so you can play as long as your body can take it. I love watching you play,” one follower said.

“The patio looks great with you on it!” another fan added.

“I would love to be right where you are now!” one follower said.

Venus has been thrilling her fans with a few behind-the-scenes peeks at what her life is like when she’s simply hanging out at home. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap taken in her bedroom where her night stand and a corner of her bed were visible. She rocked a simple white tank top and gray sweatpants for the shot, and was in the middle of bursting into laughter when the photo was taken.