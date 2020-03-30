Abigail Ratchford Stuns In Barely-There Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford recently shared a sizzling slideshow on her Instagram grid, posting two images of herself wearing crimson-colored lingerie. The NSFW look was taken from the chest up, featuring the brunette bombshell’s bust as the focal point of the photos.

The model stared directly at the camera in the sultry shots, bending one arm at the elbow and placing her hand on her head.

Her ruby red bra was an intricate pattern of cutouts and lace. It featured straps that went over her shoulders, as well as a sexy cutout on each cup, which showed off her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The lace fabric barely covered the rest of her chest, and she almost spilled out of the lingerie.

She wore a series of gold necklaces, each falling at a different point on her chest. One featured an “A” for Abigail, while another was a pendant on a chain. She also appeared to wear a gold cuff in the middle of one ear.

The pictures appeared to be the same shot, with just one subtle difference. The first one was cropped tightly, while the other zoomed out a touch, showing off the bottom of the bra.

Abigail wore her dark hair in a half-up, half-down style, with two loose tresses falling in front, framing her face.

Her green eyes sparkled under the shimmering champagne-colored shadow she wore on her lids. Her feathery lashes curled upwards and fanned out, while her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. Her brows were sculpted and arched. She wore a swipe of black eyeliner on her eyelids.

Her cheeks were brushed with bronzer and warm pink blush, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips were lined with a mocha-colored liner, and filled in with a frosty pink gloss that shined in the light. Her plump pout was open in a seductive look, which showed a hint of her pearly white teeth.

Abigail’s fans were quick to shower her with compliments and praise, filling the comments section of the post with flame emoji and messages to the star.

“You are one of a kind,” one follower wrote, adding a winking face and a flower to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!!” exclaimed another, including a string of red hearts.

“GODDESS,” declared a third fan in all-caps.

“My goodness!” said a fourth user, following up with a heart-eye, flame, and clapping emoji.

At the time of this writing, the two-photo set racked up 98,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments.