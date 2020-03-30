Cindy Prado Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sports Bra & Barely-There Bike Shorts

The model sizzled in her revealing activewear.

On Monday, March 30, American model Cindy Prado started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing photo for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture, taken in Miami, Florida, shows the 28-year-old beauty standing on a bridge overlooking a beautiful body of water. Cindy struck a powerful pose by arching her back. She faced away from the photographer and looked off into the distance, as she lifted up a can of the energy drink CELSIUS to her lips.

The Instagram star sizzled in skintight activewear that consisted of a black cross-back sports bra and navy blue, pattern bike shorts. The revealing workout gear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her sculpted hips and pert derriere were put on full display. Cindy shielded her face from the sun by wearing a baseball hat. She also sported a pair of sunglasses adorned with a delicate gold chain, statement earrings, and a black fanny pack worn over her shoulder.

The blond bombshell’s honey-colored hair looked tousled and windblown. She did not appear to have on any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Her nails, however, were perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation noted that she was going “on a run” and provided additional advertisement for CELSIUS by tagging the company.

Many of Cindy’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Oh girl you are so amazingly beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“[You are] so hot babe,” added a different devotee.

“You look precious Cindy! Love the outfit. Continue to stay safe love,” said another admirer.

“You are perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Cindy has not yet responded to the comments. Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon amassed more than 19,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a series of pictures and videos that showed her wearing a long-sleeved, tie-dye crop top and matching shorts. That post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.