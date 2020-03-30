Rosa Acosta Pulls Down Vibrant Orange Bikini Bottoms In Sexy Throwback Photo

Rosa Acosta wowed fans earlier today with a sexy throwback shot that showed her clad in a vibrant orange swimsuit, flaunting her killer curves. The model has been sizzling in a number of bikini photos on her Instagram stories as of late, and the most recent addition to her story showed the bombshell in a throwback image from 10 years ago.

In the gorgeous shot, the model appeared front and center in the middle of a runway. The bottom of the image had the Dream Curves Magazine logo written on it, and the snapshot appeared to be from one of their catwalk shows. Acosta struck a fierce pose on the catwalk with her legs spread apart by a few feet. The stage had Grey Goose Vodka just behind her. The hottie from the Dominican Republic had a confident look on her face while styling her silky, dark tresses down and straight. She wore her short bangs sweeping across her forehead with a slight part to separate the left side from the right.

The 35-year-old added a pair of dangly earrings to her look in addition to a bombshell application of makeup that came complete with delicate pink blush, highlighter, and dark eye makeup. She also added some shimmery pink gloss to her full lips. Acosta’s six-pack abs took center stage in the photo while she playfully tugged at the bottoms of her orange bikini, exposing her hip bones. Acosta’s muscular legs looked spectacular, and she added a pair of sparkly heels that accentuated her bulky quads. The top of the suit was lined with thin crystals and barely even covered her chest, exposing plenty of cleavage.

Earlier in her Instagram story, she included another scandalous bikini look while promoting her own company, CossaMia, which sells everything from swimwear to activewear. In that particular image, the ballet dancer posed in front of a pool, wearing her thick hair down and curled. Her G-string bottoms barely covered her lower half and her meaty thighs looked like a force to be reckoned with. The top of the swimsuit showed off her fun side and had a green alien head on each side of her chest.

In the caption of the post, she urged her followers to swipe up on the image and shop the sale because the bikini price was slashed to just $19.

This past weekend, The Inquisitr reported that another popular model sizzled in an orange bikini. In the social media share, Ireland Baldwin leaned over in an orange bikini with a fun white pattern on it, joking with her fans that she found a swimsuit. The photo earned well over 18,000 likes in addition to almost 500 comments.