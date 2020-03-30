Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles In A Tight Animal-Print Bodysuit

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot snap in which she showcased her incredible physique in an animal-print ensemble. In the caption of the post, Nicole filled her fans in on the fact that she’d be doing a takeover on the Pussycat Dolls Instagram page.

In the picture, Nicole posed in front of a plain mauve background, and a shadow was visible on the wall behind her. Her curves were on full display in a skintight leopard-print bodysuit that almost appeared to be painted on. The bodysuit featured a high neckline which covered up Nicole’s cleavage and her elegant neck, but the super thin fabric meant that the outline of Nicole’s ample assets was clearly visible.

The bodysuit was sleeveless, but Nicole accessorized by adding a pair of fingerless leopard-print arm warmers that extended from her fingers to about halfway up her upper arm. She posed with one arm beside her body and the other draped across the top of her head, accentuating her angles.

The bodysuit had high-cut sides that stretched above Nicole’s hips, exposing plenty of skin. The photo was cropped just below her hips, so her long legs weren’t on display in the shot, but the cut of the bodysuit would have elongated her already incredible legs.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, coming all the way to her waist. Her beauty look was done in bronzed tones, making her look like a golden goddess. She had long lashes and subtle bronze eye makeup that accentuated her dark gaze. A hint of contour and highlighter emphasized the angles of her face, and she finished it all off with a nude, matte lipstick.

Nicole’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 64,600 likes within just one hour. It also received 669 comments within an hour of going live, as her eager fans raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“The gasp I let out. Holy moly I AM IN LOVE,” one follower commented.

“You are absolutely killing it,” another follower commented.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” one fan added.

“Are you even real?? Goddess,” another said, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

Nicole has been spending time at home with her partner, Thom Evans, and sharing a few bits of her quarantine life with her eager Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole posted a sizzling video in which she and Thom did some ab exercises outside. Nicole rocked a pair of skintight leggings and a sports bra as the duo did a couples workout.