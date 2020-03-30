Sarodj Bertin Channels Her Inner Goddess On The Beach For ‘Mi Guerrera’

Haitian lawyer, singer, and Miss Universe winner Sarodj Bertin thrilled her Instagram followers with a stunning new photo of herself on the beach, which appears to be from her newly released song, “Mi Guerrera,” or My Warrior.

In the post, Bertin kneeled in the sand on an empty beach, and the waves crashed in the background. The former Miss Universe wore a floaty white halter-style dress that showed off her toned shoulders. An intricate gold belt created out of golden circles wrapped around her waist, showing off her curves. The neckline featured a similar strand of golden medallions, and the bracelets she wore around each wrist also matched. The model wore her incredibly long hair partially pulled back with a center part, and she placed a golden headdress atop her raven locks. The gold chains hung down over her forehead and cheeks and also created a necklace look on her chest. She wore bright pink lipstick and mascara as part of the dramatic look. Bertin’s fingernails sported a light manicure, which was visible from the way she hugged herself in the shot. The outfit is the one she wore in the official music video for “Mi Guerrera,” which has nearly 25,000 views on YouTube in three days.

In her caption, the beauty pageant winner discussed her inner warriors and expressed that they live in her soul. She asked her followers if they also felt such a presence. Instagram users appeared to appreciate the sentiment as well as the picture with more than 4,700 hitting the “like” button. Plus, over 100 people responded to her question, leaving a reply in the comment section.

“Beautiful as always many happiness for your success,” wrote a fan who also included heart eye and heart emoji.

“That song moved me so much. It was perfect. Congratulations, Sarodj,” another follower praised.

“That theme is going to be a success because of the desire, the love, the heart that you put inspired by your warrior mom. Successes and God bless you for being the person you are,” declared a third fan of the singer’s newest music.

“This picture will still always remind Something nice,” a fourth wrote, including a heart eye emoji and tagging the singer, and Bertin replied to the kind comment with three kiss emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that people like Colombian Model Sara Orrego have taken to Instagram to provide entertainment for people as they practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bertin’s new, uplifting song dropped at a time when people are turning to the arts to keep their spirits up as they stay home.