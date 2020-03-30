Raven Loso Lets It All Hang Out In An Impossibly Tiny Red Bikini

Raven Loso kicked off the week with a smoking hot new Instagram post that is proving hard to be ignored.

The social media sensation — better known as Ravie to her 2.7 million followers — took to her account on Monday to flaunt her killer curves in an eye-popping new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. In the image, the 29-year-old was seen posing on her knees on the shore of a beautiful beach and flashing a huge smile to the camera as the golden sun spilled over her buxom figure. The cloudless blue sky and crystal clear water completed the breathtaking tropical scene, but it was Raven herself that truly captivated her audience by rocking an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Sweetblood Apparel founder stunned in a minuscule red two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps and a scandalously low-cut neckline. It boasted a set of impossibly tiny cups that were hardly enough to contain the model’s voluptuous assets, making for a seriously NSFW display of cleavage that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing site.

Raven also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The barely-there swimwear provided coverage to only what was necessary thanks to its daringly high-cut style that showcased her sculpted thighs and a glimpse of her booty. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on the stunner’s hips, highlighting her hourglass silhouette and flat midsection.

The Instagram hottie opted not to add any accessories to her beach day ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her curvaceous physique. Her light brown locks were worn in long, bohemian braids that spilled over her shoulders, and she sported a minimal application of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding Raven’s latest social media appearance with likes and comments. The steamy snap has been double-tapped more than 16,000 times within its first hour of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well — many with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“It is truly ridiculous how beautiful you are,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Raven was “so perfect.”

“Looking at your pics makes the day a whole lot better,” a third follower remarked.

Raven shot to fame back in 2015 after starring in the music video for Drake’s hit song “Hotline Bling” and has been tantalizing her massive following with skin-baring snaps ever since. She recently left her fans drooling again with another sizzling snap that saw her putting on a very busty display in a skimpy blue bikini top. That look proved popular as well, racking up nearly 31,000 likes and 400-plus comments.