Khloe Kardashian Claps Back On Social Media After Seemingly Forgiving Tristan Thompson & Not Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian recently decided to set the record straight on where she stands with both Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is speaking out after being accused of forgiving her ex and father of her daughter, True Thompson, while still seemingly holding a grudge against Woods. The allegation came after Kardashian shared on Twitter that she and Thompson were watching the season premiere of KUWTK together on Thursday, March 26. According to Hollywood Life, a Twitter commenter bashed Kardashian for not forgiving Woods after she allegedly received a kiss from Thompson without her consent in February 2019. Kardashian then fired back on Twitter and insisted that she has forgiven both Thompson and Woods and doesn’t have any ill-will towards either of them. She also shared her feelings about Woods’ accusing Thompson of abruptly kissing her.

“We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent [sic] thing is near [sic] say,” Kardashian replied. “The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental well being.”

Although Kardashian insists that she and her family have forgiven Woods, the model appears to still be on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. During the first weeks of the scandal, fans will recall that Kardashian blamed the infamous kiss solely on Woods. She also admitted that she would forgive Thompson because they share a daughter together. Woods, however, appears to have moved on. The former BFF of Kylie Jenner has spent time in other social circles over the past year. Jenner has also been spending time with her other friends, like Stassie Karanikolau and Sofia Richie. For her part, Woods has apologized to Kardashian for her actions in the scandal.

In her series of tweets during the KUWTK premiere, Kardashian insisted that Thompson was there to spend time with True. The Revenge Body star and her baby girl have been quarantined in her home to protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic. Thompson has reportedly been spending a lot of time at Kardashian’s house, presumably due to the fact that the NBA’s season is temporarily suspended, so he doesn’t have to be in Cleveland at the moment. Since their split last year, Kardashian has said that she and Thompson are working on bettering their co-parenting relationship.