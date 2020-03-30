Colombian Model Sara Orrego Rocks Nude Tutu Dress In Stunning New Photos

Sara Orrego gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers something to look at over when the weekend, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a double update from a professional shoot.

The photos captured the Colombian model against a burnt orange setting as she rocked an interesting nude outfit that showcased a lot of skin. On her upper body, Orrego wore two straps that covered just enough of her chest to censor the photos and keep them within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity, including female nipples. The straps went around her neck, running vertically down her breasts and expanding onto her legs, where it attached to a tutu skirt that opened up around her.

The dress also included a belt matching the straps that clasped around her midsection, showcasing her slender waist. Under the skirt, Orrego wore a pair of tiny white shorts that sat at her navel. The South American beauty completed her outfit with shiny nude gloves that reached up to her shoulders.

Orrego sported a sophisticated updo with her hair pulled back in a vintage style with some strands flowing about her head. She also wore makeup that emphasized orange and brown hues to match the outfit and setting.

As of the time of this writing, the photos have garnered more than 60,400 likes and upwards of 440 comments, proving to be popular with her fans and followers. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Orrego. As usual, most of the messages were written in her native Spanish, though English ones are often present as well.

“Lovee it!!!” one of her English-speaking fans wrote, trailing the comment with a sparkle emoji.

“Stoppppp,” replied another one, including a couple of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“[G]od two really beautiful photos,” a third fan chimed in, following the message with a long string of emoji that depicted cameras, a red rose, clapping hands, a screaming face and fire.

“Lovely photo,” added another fan, topping the comment with red hearts, faces blowing a heart kiss and heart-eyes emoji.

