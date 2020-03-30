Lisa Rinna Poses In Green Bikini As She Dreams of Canceled Tropical Getaway With Husband Harry Hamlin

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is on a beach vacation in her head.

Lisa Rinna says she is supposed to be on an anniversary vacation right now, but instead she’s imagining the trip in her head. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a throwback bikini photo to Instagram to reveal she canceled plans for a tropical getaway with her husband Harry Hamlin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the newly posted photo, Lisa is wearing a teeny green two-piece and a baseball cap as she poses on a balcony at a beachy locale. The mom of two is known for her toned body, and her abs are definitely envy-worthy in the candid shot.

While the 56-year-old Bravo star did not tag the location of the photoshoot, palm trees, sand, and the ocean can be seen in the distance on a blue-sky day.

In the caption to the post, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran wrote that the unnamed tropical destination was where she was supposed to be celebrating her 23rd wedding anniversary with her husband right now, but since they can’t be there due to the stay-at-home order she’s going there in her head instead.

In comments to the post, fans tried to guess where Lisa’s anniversary vacation would have been, with several thinking it looks like the throwback photo was taken in Hawaii. Others couldn’t believe how young Lisa looked in her bikini, with one fan mistaking her for Bella Hadid.

“You look so incredible you look like you’re 20 years old makes me jealous,” one fan wrote.

“Great abs,” another wrote.

“Your body is bangin!” a third commenter told Rinna.

“Just dropped my Cheetos,” another fan added.

Lisa married actor Harry Hamlin on March 29, 1997. Ahead of the couple’s 22nd wedding anniversary last year, the RHOBH fan-favorite teased on of her husband’s unconventional anniversary getaway ideas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, per Bravo.com.

Lisa said her nature-loving husband suggested that they go we go somewhere in Mexico to “see the baby whales being born in the saltwater.” She also joked that her more than two-decade marriage to Hamlin is “like 150 ” years in Hollywood time, and she joked that she deserves a round of applause because she’s his third wife.

While she is unable to go on a dreamy getaway with her husband this year due to the global health crisis, Lisa has been keeping busy making TikTok dance videos with her family while quarantining in her California home.