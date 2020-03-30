‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Jordan’s Nudged By Jason While Curtis Confesses To Portia

Monday’s episode of General Hospital should get the week of March 30 off to a pretty wild start. An unlikely alliance is building with the sole focus being to destroy Cyrus and spoilers suggest that there are still some secrets set to emerge with all of this that could cause a lot of chaos.

Last week, Sonny and Jason confronted Jordan over TJ’s kidnapping. Under pressure, she confessed essentially everything and Sonny presented a plan he thought would be the best path forward. General Hospital spoilers indicate that the group of hesitant allies will inch forward on this during Monday’s show.

The preview for the March 30 episode reveals that Jordan and Jason will be together at the PCPD. They appear to be in the main interview room and she seems to have some reservations about moving forward on this plan. General Hospital spoilers note that Jason will encourage her, reminding her that she is doing this to save her son’s life.

As viewers saw last week, Sonny suggested that Jordan blame the other three members of her undercover team for fabricating the evidence that helped to convict Cyrus. The three men, including Taggert, are dead, so they cannot contradict what she says now. Jordan doesn’t want to do this, but SheKnows Soaps shares that she will move forward as she will feel as if she is out of other options.

While Jordan deals with this difficult decision, it looks as if Curtis will cross paths with Portia. General Hospital spoilers detail that Curtis will tell Porshia that he told Jordan everything about their past. After confronting Portia recently, the doctor insisted that Taggert truly was Trina’s biological father. She said this was definitive, even though the timing suggested she could have been Curtis’ daughter.

Curtis told Jordan the truth about the affair he had with the teen’s mom all those years ago and filled her in on Portia’s insistence that Trina isn’t his child. They both breathed a sigh of relief, but General Hospital spoilers have hinted that everybody might eventually learn that Portia was lying.

Sonny knows what Cyrus has over Jordan. The question is… will she accept his help to save her son? @1SteveBurton

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauriceBenard pic.twitter.com/srl8CJpjjD — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 24, 2020

General Hospital spoilers from the weekly sneak peek promise that viewers will see more of Trina, Portia, and Curtis together over the next few days. Portia will have something upsetting to share with her daughter, but it seems unlikely that this will a bombshell about the teen’s true paternity. Rather, it seems like it probably will be connected to Jordan’s upcoming allegations about Taggert and the rest of their undercover team.

Will Portia eventually tell Curtis the truth about Trina or will he figure it out himself? She looks uncomfortable as this discussion during Monday’s episode begins, but it seems likely this will take some time to play out. General Hospital spoilers hint that Cyrus will get his way during this next phase of the battle thanks to Jordan and Sonny’s plan, but this mob war is nowhere near over yet.