Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Perfect Rear In Tight Peach Leggings At The Gym

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente recently tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a snap in which she flaunted her sculpted rear while spending some time at the gym. She included Infamous Fitness Studio in the geotag of her post, a gym located in Hialeah, Florida.

In the shot, Yaslen perched on a padded bench with her back facing the camera. She rocked a racerback sports bra crafted from a printed fabric with a thick coral band at the bottom. The sports bra was from the brand PSD Underwear, and Yaslen made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the picture.

She paired the sports bra with high-waisted leggings in a pale peach hue that looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin. The leggings were from the brand CLS Sportswear, who Yaslen made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She also included a code that her fans could use for the CLS Sportswear website.

The leggings featured ruched detailing along the back that accentuated her sculpted rear even more, making her curves look incredible. Her blond locks hung down her back in a straight style, coming to just between her shoulder blades. The camera only captured the profile of her face, but Yaslen got playful and stuck out her tongue for the shot. She appeared to have gone makeup free for the gym visit.

The wall of the gym in front of Yaslen featured several pictures of fitness competitors looking competition-ready, and also included a large logo with the gym’s name painted on the wall. Several pieces of equipment were also visible in the space, and Yaslen admitted in the caption of the post that she was missing her visits.

The fit bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the sassy and sexy update, and the post received over 54,300 likes within just 14 hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. It also racked up 570 comments within just over half a day as well.

“Bootyful. I miss bench pressing and curling. My cats don’t really like it when I bench or curl them,” one fan, a fellow fitness enthusiast, commented.

“Gorgeous! Missing the gym too,” another follower added.

“Omg I love that color it looks soo pretty on you,” one follower said.

“Obsessed with you,” another fan added, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

While Yaslen may be missing the gym, she hasn’t been slacking when it comes to workouts. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a sizzling Instagram video with her followers in which she rocked a skimpy hot pink bikini while she did several workout moves.