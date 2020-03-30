Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Chiseled Bikini Body In Throwback Video

Yanita Yancheva showed off her chiseled bikini body on Sunday, March 29, to her 1.6 million Instagram followers, much to the delight of thousands of them.

The Bulgarian fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to post a throwback video of herself slaying in a skimpy swimsuit that put her enviable abs and oblique front and center. Yancheva was captured kneeling in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone in front of her to snap the selfie video. The model stayed in the same pose throughout the short clip as she moved her head and played with her hair.

As indicated by the geotag Yancheva added to her post, the video was taken at the Tulum Jungle Gym, a “real life Fred Flint stone [sic] gym” located in the Mexican city where almost all its gym equipment is made from wood, bamboo, and stone, per its website. While she didn’t specifically state that this was a throwback, she has previously posted about this event.

For the video, Yancheva rocked an all-black two-piece bathing suit for a classic look. The bikini top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top also boasted a strappy pattern entwined that sat around her breasts, creating interesting cutouts that exposed quite a bit of her cleavage.

On her lower body, Yancheva had on a matching pair of black bottoms with straps that tied on the right. Like the top, the bottoms also included a scrappy detail that created a cutout on her lower stomach, baring some extra skin. The straps sat high on her sides, helping accentuate the contrast between her full hips and slender midsection.

According to the tag she added with the video, her bikini is from Plumeria Swimwear. A quick look on its website revealed that Yancheva wore the Sofia Bikini Black Top, which regularly sells for $60 but is currently on sale for $49.

Yancheva wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled down in waxy strands. In the video, the model brushes her hair over her right shoulder.

Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 88,900 times, garnering over 32,300 likes and upwards of 280 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Looking amazing!!!!” one user wrote, trailing the words with a couple of clapping emoji.

“lways stunning girl,” said another user, following the message with a long string of red hearts, in addition to a heart-eyes emoji and a flexed bicep.

“Just wow,” a third one added, topping the comment with a single red heart.