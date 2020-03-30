Alexa Collins Shows Off Curves In Super-Sparkly Bikini: ‘To Brighten Your Day’

Alexa Collins set out to brighten her fans’ days in her latest Instagram post. In a new photo on her feed, the blond babe showed off her stunning curves in a multi-colored bikini, which was edited by a fan to be covered in bright, sparkling sequins. The two-piece left little to the imagination and drove fans wild.

The photo showed Alexa standing by a window in what appeared to be her gray living room. Behind her, a dark gray couch could be seen. Sunlight poured in through the window and washed over Alexa’s toned body. The edit gave the illusion that the rays reflected off Alexa’s sequins and caused her skin to glow.

Alexa’s bikini included a purple galaxy-colored top with scalloped edges and an open, plunging design in the front. The tiny top just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped bottom.

The bikini bottom sat low on Alexa’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts allowed the model’s legs to be fully exposed.

Alexa did not wear any accessories with her scantily clad look, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included orange blush, bright highlighter, peach and white eyeshadow, black eyeliner, shaped brows, and a peach-colored lipstick. She wore her long, blond hair down in luscious waves that fell over her shoulders.

In the shot, Alexa posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that further accentuated her figure. She ran one hand through her hair while the other rested behind her head and parted her lips for the camera.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 3,300 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for her breathtaking look in the comments section.

“Not only do sparkles brighten my day but so does the picture!!! You’re absolutely beautiful,” one fan said.

“It wasn’t the sparkles that brightened my day…” another user added with a few heart-eye and flame emoji.

“You are a diamond!” a third follower wrote.

“You always make my day!” added a fourth fan.

Alexa certainly knows how to get pulses racing. Earlier on Monday, she shared another few photos of herself rocking a red bikini as she soaked up the sun with a book in hand. That post garnered more than 8,000 likes.