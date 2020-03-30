Cynthia Bailey Shares How Coronavirus Has Affected Her & Fiance Mike Hill’s Wedding Plans

Cynthia Bailey recently shared the status of her wedding to Mike Hill in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak has caused many businesses and facilities to close in order to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, multiple events like concerts, weddings, and birthday parties have had to be postponed or canceled. Bailey recently shared with Hollywood Life that her upcoming wedding to Hill is another event that may be in jeopardy of being postponed. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is slated to marry the sports newscaster on October 10. Now that the majority of the country is practicing social distancing, however, Bailey said she’s worried that they won’t be able to go through with the date.

“[Coronavirus] has affected it of course,” Bailey said of her wedding. “I’ve spoken to my event planner and the venue, just to have the conversation, because we don’t know what’s going on. See, I’m kind of hesitant to even send out the invites right now to be honest, because I just don’t know.”

The model continued to express how the virus has had a damper on her wedding date, specifically. She shared that she and Hill picked out the date months in advance, and it had a significance to both of them. She also joked that 2020 hasn’t been the best year for her thus far.

“We always thought 10/10/20 was the perfect date,” she explained. “I’m like 2020, let me tell you something. I owe 2019 an apology.”

In addition to the fact that major events are being pushed back, Bailey admitted that she may also hold off the wedding due to her considering what the state of her own job security might be when the quarantine is over. Like many other people dealing with job issues, she isn’t sure what the future of RHOA will look like in the coming months. The show’s reunion for Season 12 has been postponed until further notice. The virus could also push back shooting Season 13 of the series.

While the date of the wedding may be up in the air, Bailey confirmed that the marriage to Hill is still on. The pair became engaged in July in Bailey’s wine cellar. The proposal from Hill was documented on an episode of RHOA. Prior to their engagement, the couple had been dating for over a year. Bailey dished that although changing the date would hinder the plans and deposits they’ve already made for the wedding, they are just as committed as they were before the quarantine occurred. The long-distance couple is self-isolating together with their daughters.