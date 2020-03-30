FDA Approves Malaria-Fighting Drug Chloroquine For Emergency Use To Fight COVID-19

A manufacturer intends to ramp up production and to give away much of it for free.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for emergency use of the anti-malaria drug chloroquine, or hydroxychloroquine as it’s sometimes called, to treat COVID-19, the respiratory illness derived from the novel coronavirus, Yahoo Finance reports. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the drug may be useful in treating the disease in some cases.

“Anecdotal reports suggest that these drugs may offer some benefit in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Clinical trials are needed to provide scientific evidence that these treatments are effective,” according to a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

However, clinical trials must be conducted under tight scientific controls, and the process can take months or years.

But with the coronavirus pandemic currently spreading across the United States, currently ravaging New York City and becoming a bigger problem by the day in Detroit and New Orleans, time is short.

To that end, the FDA has granted emergency approval for its use to treat the disease. And in fact, it’s already tested in some New York City hospitals.

Already, HHS said in a statement that it has accepted 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate donated by Sandoz, a division of Novartis, and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated by Bayer Pharmaceuticals.

Novarits said in a statement, earlier in March, that not only does it intend to donate up to 130 million 200-mg doses of the drug from its existing stockpile, it intends to ramp up production, and work with other manufacturers, to get the drug out to the wider world.

“Novartis’ Sandoz division currently only holds a registration for hydroxychloroquine in the U.S., and will pursue appropriate regulatory authorizations from the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency,” the manufacturer said.

Similarly, Bayer announced earlier this month that it, too, intends to donate 3 million doses of the drug.

Taking chloroquine is not without risks, however. As Medline Plus explains, some known side-effects of the drug include headache, loss of appetite, and diarrhea, among others.

What’s more, when used improperly, the drug can be fatal.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after hearing President Trump describe choloquine as a “game-changer” earlier this month, an Arizona man and his wife both self-administered the drug. Within 30 minutes, both the man and woman were experiencing side effects. The man later died.

Health officials used this tragedy as a cautionary tale about self-medicating.