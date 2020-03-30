‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Explains Why She ‘Wouldn’t’ Set Up Teresa Giudice After Split From Husband Joe

Dolores Catania won't be referring men to her 'RHONJ' co-star.

Dolores Catania isn’t going to be setting Teresa Giudice up with a new man following her 2019 split from husband Joe Giudice.

During an appearance on Hollywood Life‘s podcast on March 29, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member confirmed she was not going to be sending men in Giudice’s direction, noting that she’s “old school” and claiming that Giudice simply doesn’t need her help in the dating arena.

After explaining to the outlet that Giudice’s four daughters may not be ready to see her date quite yet, Catania said the situation is not one she’d like to be involved in before clarifying that she was not against Giudice moving on from her 20-year marriage to Joe and finding love with someone new.

Catania then said that she would love for her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star to find a Jewish man to date because she prefers Jewish men herself and likes the way they carry themselves. As she explained, she finds Jewish men to be much more gentle than others and also “very doting.”

“[They’re] not so rough around the edges like the Italian guys [although] there’s very, very sweet Italian men,..I wish her to find a good man,” Catania noted.

While Catania and her co-stars recently began filming the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo reality series, they were forced to shut down production just days in due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. That said, Catania is already in her head about what Season 11 will bring and admitted to being nervous about seeing it play out.

Catania went on to mention that she will be shooting scenes for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 with her boyfriend, Dr. David Principe, who was expected to propose to her at the end of Season 10 when he moved into the dream home they had been building with the help of her ex-husband, Frank Catania, for the past several months.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Catania opened up about Giudice’s marriage during an interview with Hollywood Life last year and during the interview, she said that if Giudice and Joe aren’t happy, they should “move on peacefully” from their marriage and not waste time being unhappy with one another.

“Life is so precious and time is the most important thing. You can’t get it back. You cannot. So [Teresa and Joe] should just be happy doing what they need to do,” Catania explained.