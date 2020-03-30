Tammy Hembrow Rocks Powder Blue Panties & Crop Top With ‘Angel’ Written Across The Front

Tammy Hembrow gave her army of Instagram followers a lot to talk about in a steamy new series of photos that showed her clad in a matching blue tank top and panties. While most of the model’s fans are locked up at home in quarantine, Hembrow has been delighting them with a ton of sexy photos in revealing outfits, a trend she followed in one of her most recent updates.

In the first image in the series, Hembrow posed in front of her shower, tugging at the sides of her powder blue panties. The sexy undergarments hit on her upper thigh, showing off her fit stems for the camera. The bottoms were lined with sheer material on the edges and read Angel in big black letters on the front. Her tiny top matched the panties, hitting her lower ribs while exposing her trim tummy. The mother of two showed off the dark-ink tattoos on her left arm, which include a black butterfly and a palm tree on her bicep.

Fo the occasion, the Aussie stunner wore her long locks pulled out of her face, while her full head of hair fell behind her shoulders. She had on her normal application of makeup that included a dark tint on her brows. The activewear designer also sported dark eyeliner on the tops of her lids, in addition to thick mascara that extended her long lashes. A dash of pink brought out the color in her cheeks and her full lips were lined with brown matte lipstick.

The next two images in the series showed Hembrow posing in profile and also flaunting her bubbly backside for the camera. In the last part of the upload, the fitness model included a short video that showed her steaming things up, shaking her booty for the viewers.

The update has become an instant fan-favorite, earning the beauty a ton of attention with over 440,000 likes as well as 3,800 comments. Most followers filled the comments section with emoji, while many others let the hottie know that they were huge fans.

“As always and forever our true australian angel,” one Instagram user wrote, along with a pink flower emoji.

“TAMMMY OH MY LORD where is this set from?” another fan asked, including a heart emoji with their comment.

“Absolute angel, body inspiration, hope you and your family are keeping safe and well,” remarked a third admirer.

Hembrow has been trying to keep herself occupied during quarantine. Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, the model playfully stuck out her tongue in a white crop top and gray sweats, while admitting she was really bored.