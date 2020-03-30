Jennifer Auada Showcases Cleavage In Sexy Silk Slip On Instagram

Brazilian model Jennifer Auada took to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 29, to upload a sultry new post that titillated her fans. In the brand-new snapshot, the 23-year-old bombshell sported a sexy silk dress from an unknown brand.

In the Instagram photo in question, Jennifer could be seen in her bathroom. She posed by sitting on the edge of her bathtub, her body angled slightly to the side. She placed her left arm on her knee and brought her right hand to her head, which was tilted to the side. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze, and the hem of her slip was places in such a way as to show off her toned thighs.

The wrap-around slip was pink and made of silky fabric. The garment featured a very deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage, and the thin fabric of the slip served to tease her online audience. Despite the fact that the setting was somewhat mundane, the model somehow made the image aesthetically arresting, relying on her natural beauty and raw sex appeal.

Jennifer opted for a minimal makeup application to go along with her barely there attire. The simple makeup application consisted of darkened brows, black mascara, and matte pink lipstick. She kept her medium-length brunette hair down, seemingly unstyled, and went for a no-jewelry look.

In the caption attached to the post, the model indicated that she was sleepy with a few Z’s.

The newest addition to Jennifer’s feed received more than 39,000 likes and over 300 comments within less than a day of having been shared. Fans and followers loved the sheer display of skin. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote adoring messages, while others dropped a mix of emoji.

“This is all I need for quarantine and even during a year. You are too beautiful, Jennifer,” a social media user commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I think you are the prettiest girl in the world. I would like to meet you someday. Maybe when this pandemic is over. Keep safe,” wrote another fan.

“You are so perfect. Your skin is glowing and so flawless!” echoed a third admirer.

“I love how lean your body looks. This quarantine is making me gain extra pounds. Though, I can use you as an inspiration,” a fourth Instagram fan remarked.