Jennifer Auada Exposes Sideboob In Sexy Pink Silk Dress On Instagram

Brazilian model Jennifer Auada took to her Instagram page on Sunday, March 29, to upload a sultry new post that titillated her fans. In the brand-new snapshot, the 23-year-old bombshell sported a sexy silk dress from an unknown brand that showed off her killer curves.

In the Instagram photo, Jennifer could be seen inside her bathroom, dressed in her skimpy attire. She posed by sitting on the edge of her bathtub, her body angled to the side, and her legs spread. She placed her right arm on her knee and brought her left hand to her head, which was tilted to the side as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze. Also, the ends of her dress were lifted to show off her toned thighs and legs.

The wrap-around dress was pink and made of silk fabric. It had a very deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage, and with her pose, a generous amount of sideboob was on display. Also, the thinness of the garment gave a glimpse of her buxom curves, not that it bothered the model.

Jennifer opted for a minimal makeup application with her sexy attire. The simple application consisted of darkened brows, black mascara, and matte pink lipstick. She kept her medium-length brunette hair down, seemingly unstyled, and went for a no-jewelry look.

In the caption, the hottie typed a few letters instead of words, indicating that she was “sleepy.” For followers who want to know where her dress was from, unfortunately, she didn’t mention anything about it in the post.

Jennifer’s new addition to her feed received more than 39,000 likes and over 300 comments within the last 20 hours of being live on the social media site. Fans and followers loved the sheer display of skin. Most of them flocked the comments section and wrote adoring messages and compliments on her stunning figure, while others dropped a mix of emoji.

“This is all I need for quarantine and even during a year. You are too beautiful, Jennifer,” a social media user commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I think you are the prettiest girl in the world. I would like to meet you someday. Maybe when this pandemic is over. Keep safe,” said another fan.

“You are so perfect. Your skin is glowing and so flawless!” echoed a third admirer.

“I love how lean your body looks. This quarantine is making me gain extra pounds. Though, I can use you as an inspiration,” added a fourth Instagram fan.