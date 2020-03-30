Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Bold Ensemble And Announces New Project

Buxom beauty Hunter McGrady recently took to Instagram to share a stunning snap with her Instagram followers, as well as to announce a recent project she has been working on.

In the snap, Hunter strutted down a pathway in the middle of a bustling city, within several large buildings visible in the background. The stunner didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate exactly where the picture was taken, but her curves remained the focal point of the shot rather than the actual location.

Hunter had on a bright pink graphic t-shirt that was knotted at the waist to accentuate her hourglass physique. She paired the bold top with an equally bold skirt, which featured an asymmetrical hem and a snakeskin-print fabric. An expanse of Hunter’s curvaceous legs were on display before she finished off the look with a pair of mid-calf black boots.

The blond bombshell’s long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she held a black-and-white bag in her hand as she strutted down the path. The walkway was lined with greenery on either side, adding a touch of nature to the urban backdrop.

In the caption of the post, Hunter revealed her latest project to her followers — a clothing line that can be purchased on QVC. She filled her followers in on some of the details, including the fact that the line is size inclusive and includes a wide variety of sizes, from 0 to 36 in numbered sizes and XXS to 5X in lettered sizes.

According to her caption, the project has been a year in the making, and she told her followers to keep an eye on her Instagram bio for a link to sign up to get notifications about the brand.

Hunter’s followers loved the informative and sexy update, and the post received over 3,800 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 150 comments within the same brief time span.

“Congrats!! Incredible to see this size range out of the gate!” one fan commented.

“0-36 is such a feat!!!! So proud of you babe!!!” another follower added, impressed by the inclusivity of the collection.

Ashley’s sister Michaela McGrady even left a sweet comment on the post, sharing her congratulations.

“SOOOOO SO incredibly proud of you sissy!!! You’ve worked so hard on this to bring incredible pieces to all body types!!!”

The size-inclusive brand is a natural fit for the bodacious bombshell who loves to flaunt her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hunter tantalized her eager Instagram followers with a snap in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini while posing on the beach.