Hunter McGrady Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Bold Ensemble And Announces New Project

Buxom beauty Hunter McGrady recently took to Instagram to share a stunning snap with her Instagram followers, as well as to announce a recent project she has been working on.
In the snap, Hunter strutted down a pathway in the middle of a bustling city, within several large buildings visible in the background. The stunner didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate exactly where the picture was taken, but her curves remained the focal point of the shot rather than the actual location.
Hunter had on a bright pink graphic t-shirt that was knotted at the waist to accentuate her hourglass physique. She paired the bold top with an equally bold skirt, which featured an asymmetrical hem and a snakeskin-print fabric. An expanse of Hunter’s curvaceous legs were on display before she finished off the look with a pair of mid-calf black boots.
The blond bombshell’s long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she held a black-and-white bag in her hand as she strutted down the path. The walkway was lined with greenery on either side, adding a touch of nature to the urban backdrop.
View this post on Instagram
TODAY IS THE DAY!! I know that we have all been going through an extremely stressful and uncertain times but I hope this brings at least a smile to your face right now if anything. I’m SO excited to announce that I have a clothing line called All Worthy available for purchase online starting April 22 on QVC!! This has been so hard to keep in because I have been bursting to share this news with all of you! What I’m even more excited about is that it is SIZE INCLUSIVE! Sizes 0-36 XXS-5X!!! TRULY size inclusive!!!!! Meaning every single garment looks the same in every size! I have said forever that I want to live in a world where my girlfriends of all sizes can wear the same garment and to contribute to that dream even a little bit has made me SO excited. I went in to QVC over a year ago with a vision about this line and my wonderfully talented team there has helped execute it perfectly. They have put so much trust in me and have let me have full creative reign which has been huge in the design process. We have fit meetings on live fit models for both plus and missy so you know the fit is going to be excellent. I am so proud of this line, proud of the team I have worked with and so proud of what is to come. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and to create pieces that are meaningful, functional, and fashionable. ❤️ The link to get email notifications when it drops is in my bio!!
In the caption of the post, Hunter revealed her latest project to her followers — a clothing line that can be purchased on QVC. She filled her followers in on some of the details, including the fact that the line is size inclusive and includes a wide variety of sizes, from 0 to 36 in numbered sizes and XXS to 5X in lettered sizes.
According to her caption, the project has been a year in the making, and she told her followers to keep an eye on her Instagram bio for a link to sign up to get notifications about the brand.
Hunter’s followers loved the informative and sexy update, and the post received over 3,800 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 150 comments within the same brief time span.
“Congrats!! Incredible to see this size range out of the gate!” one fan commented.
“0-36 is such a feat!!!! So proud of you babe!!!” another follower added, impressed by the inclusivity of the collection.
Ashley’s sister Michaela McGrady even left a sweet comment on the post, sharing her congratulations.
“SOOOOO SO incredibly proud of you sissy!!! You’ve worked so hard on this to bring incredible pieces to all body types!!!”
The size-inclusive brand is a natural fit for the bodacious bombshell who loves to flaunt her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hunter tantalized her eager Instagram followers with a snap in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini while posing on the beach.