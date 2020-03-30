‘Tiger King’ Fans Could Help Police Find Out What Really Happened To Carole Baskin’s Ex-Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin has joined the world of celebrities and is now something of a household name after being featured on the wild Netflix series Tiger King. Part of what made Carole’s story so buzzworthy is the mysterious disappearance of her former husband Don Lewis. Now, authorities are seemingly hoping viewers can help finally crack the case.

As Tiger King fans know, Carole’s former husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, disappeared decades ago under mysterious circumstances. He has not been seen since August 1997 and there has been a lot of speculation that Carole orchestrated his disappearance.

According to TMZ, Florida authorities are hoping to use Carole’s newfound notoriety to their advantage. Chad Chronister, the sheriff of Hillsborough County — where Lewis had been living at the time of his disappearance — is asking for the public’s help.

While Lewis was legally declared dead five years after his disappearance, the cold case is still considered open and active. Now that people are hearing about it via the Tiger King series, the Hillsborough County sheriff figured would take advantage of that.

He shared a post on his Facebook page to draw attention to the show and the open case. In the caption, the sheriff asked people to share the post with others to see if they could all work together and solve the case.

The post included the phone number for the sheriff’s office and a couple of photos of Lewis from the time before he disappeared. The sheriff asked for people to call if they had any leads on what happened when Lewis originally disappeared.

Within just a few hours, Chronister’s Facebook post had already been shared more than 5,000 times. There were also more than 1,300 comments, as Tiger King fans and others familiar with the case shared their theories on what happened to Lewis.

One dominant theory, specifically promoted by Joe Exotic and explored during the Tiger King series, is that Carole killed her husband herself. There has been quite a bit of speculation that there was no evidence of this because Carole had the tigers take care of Lewis’ remains.

If looks as if plenty of fans think that Carole was responsible for her husband’s death. However, others suggest that he may well have taken off to live off-the-grid in Costa Rica by himself, away from his wife and allegedly troubled marriage.

Will fans and the authorities ever know for certain what happened to Lewis? Carole maintains that she had nothing to do with his disappearance and presumed death, despite the rumors and Joe’s efforts to expose her. Rumors that a second season of Tiger King is on the way indicate that additional episodes may touch on this ongoing drama.