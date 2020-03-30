Joan Smalls Slays In A Skimpy Bikini And Rubber Gloves While Cleaning In Sizzling New Video

Joan Smalls gave her 3.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a sizzling new video that added some serious heat to her page.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Sunday to dazzle her fans with the eye-popping clip taken in the midst of her cleaning her house. The post was set to “Savage Anthem” by PARTYNEXTDOOR, and saw the 31-year-old swaying her hips back and forth as she walked toward the camera with a bottle of cleaning solution in her hand.

While many typically slip into sweatpants and old t-shirts to complete their household chores, Joan opted to give them a sexy twist that certainly seemed to delight her audience. She stripped down to nothing more than a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Joan slayed in her barely-there swimwear that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included a triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. Its wide neckline left an eyeful of cleavage well on display, while its itty-bitty cups sat slightly askew on her chest to flash a teasing glimpse of underboob.

The catwalk queen also sported the sets matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The garment boasted a high-cut leg that offered an ample glance at the babe’s lean legs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on Joan’s hips, drawing attention toward her flat midsection and abs.

Joan completed her look with a pair of yellow rubber gloves, and added a dainty necklace and hoop earrings for just the right amount of bling. She tied her dark tresses up in a messy bun that sat on top of her head and opted to go makeup-free to show off her stunning natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the model’s bikini-clad new social media appearance was a huge hit with her fans. The clip has been viewed over 245,000 times within 24 hours and has racked up more than 42,000 likes. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Joan’s jaw-dropping display.

“So incredibly sexy!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Joan was “perfection.”

“Omg you are my queen,” a third admirer remarked.

Others jokingly requested that the model come clean their own homes as well.

Joan has been far from shy about showing off her incredible physique on her Instagram page lately. Another recent upload from the stunner saw her flaunting her killer curves in a set of polka dot lingerie. That look proved popular as well, earning over 35,000 likes.