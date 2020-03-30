Bianca Taylor Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Pink Underwear

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, March 29, fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 725,000 followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snaps, taken in Los Angeles, California, show the 26-year-old stunner kneeling in front of a bed with a white duvet. She flaunted her fit physique in a plunging, long-sleeved white crop top and a pair of bright pink thong underwear. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Bianca accessorized the sultry look with her signature silver hoop nose ring.

For the photos, the tattooed bombshell wore her luscious locks in a sleek, straight style. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup which included sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, and voluminous lashes.

In the first image, Bianca faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The raven-haired beauty altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly. She arched her back, showing off her ample cleavage, as she tugged on a strand of her hair. The final photo consists of Bianca placing her hands on her long mane and gazing directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she is holding a giveaway. She explained that the winner will receive a subscription to her OnlyFans account, where she uploads “exclusive content” that presumably does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity, for three months.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon amassed more than 25,000 likes. Many of Bianca’s followers also took the time to shower the Instagram star with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so perfect wowwww [sic],” wrote one fan.

“You’re so unbelievably gorgeous omg pure fire,” added a different devotee.

“The most beautiful ever @biancataylorm,” said another admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re amazing, like wine you just keep getting finer and finer,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated fans by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer has a tendency to post photos of herself in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing a picture, in which she wore a skimpy metallic bikini. That Instagram post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.