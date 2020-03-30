‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Jack Relies On Jill

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, March 30 reveals that Summer puts the brakes on moving forward with Kyle until his divorce while Jack and Jill remember the good times they’ve shared. Plus, Mariah makes an important decision, and Nick stands up for Victoria against Billy.

At the hospital, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) learned that she experienced angina instead of a heart attack. However, Nate (Sean Dominic) informed her that her heart had low blood flow, so he wanted to do further testing. Nick (Joshua Morrow) left the room with Nate, and Billy (Jason Thompson) was waiting nearby. Nick lashed out at Billy and told him to go. Billy tried to insist that he see Victoria, but ultimately, he left after learning she would be okay. Meanwhile, Victoria talked to her kids on the phone, and she let Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) know that she didn’t want them to worry. Later, Nikki and Victoria went home to the Ranch, and Nikki reassured her daughter that Victor (Eric Braeden) would come back from Kansas as soon as he got her message.

At Society, Jill (Jess Walton) expressed her happiness that Jack (Peter Bergman) reached out to her when he needed a friend. They discussed their various problems, including Theo (Tyler Johnson). Jill warned Jack about his nephew, and Jack admitted he knew Theo could be trouble. Then talk turned to Dina (Marla Adams), and Jill expressed that they are doing the right thing for their mother. After that, they alluded to their history, which Jill said wasn’t one of her top 10 worst mistakes. She noted that Colin (Tristan Rogers) earned the top honor on worst mistakes. In the end, they decided to get together more often.

Theo got an update from Kendra on Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) personal emails, and he urged her to keep digging. Meanwhile, at Jabot, Kyle told Summer (Hunter King) that he wanted to move in together. However, she noted that Kyle wasn’t divorced from Lola (Sasha Calle), and she didn’t want to take that step until he is officially free. Kyle called Society to arrange for takeout. At the restaurant, Theo let Lola know that he’d booked their trip to New York with two bedrooms. Then, Kyle interrupted, and they told him about their weekend plans, and he grabbed his takeout and left.

Finally, Nick went to The Grand Phoenix to see Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Nick let his ex know that he’d be busy with Newman Enterprises for the foreseeable future. Summer showed up and needled them about their “relationship,” and after she left, Phyllis suggested continuing their discussion upstairs. Once they got to her room, they ripped off each other’s clothes and fell onto the bed.