Cindy Prado Parties On Her Balcony In Tiny Shorts And Crop Top

Bombshell Cindy Prado recently took to Instagram to share a unique experience she had at her Miami, Florida condo building with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. The stunner shared a massive update that featured several gorgeous snaps as well as multiple videos that documented the experience.

In the first snap, Cindy posed in a pair of high-waisted, figure-hugging shorts in a pink hue. The bottoms clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her pert derriere as well as her toned thighs. She paired the shorts with a long-sleeved cropped sweater that showcased several inches of her toned stomach. The ensemble she rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, as Cindy made sure to mention in the caption of the post.

Cindy stood on her balcony and had a small table in front of her, as well as several stools around her. The table featured a wine glass and two bottles, one chilling in a bucket, and the beauty had a wine glass in her hand as she flashed a smile at the camera. Cindy’s hair flew out behind her in the action shot and she appeared to be having an absolute blast.

Several of the pictures that followed showcased Cindy’s physique as she danced on the balcony. She also included several videos that gave her followers a peek at some of her neighbours within sight. Many people in the condo complex headed out to their balconies, dancing around themselves and even waving their national flags from their balconies.

Music blasted through the area as a DJ played a set from the empty pool below. Residents could be heard cheering, and Cindy shared a few videos in which she showed off her moves. In one video, Cindy’s partner sat on the balcony with her and tapped out a drum beat as she shook her booty.

Cindy’s followers absolutely loved the fun update that showed off what was happening in her community, and the post racked up over 32,000 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore. It also received 506 comments from Cindy’s eager fans.

“That was awesome,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Lol this is the joy of condo living. Only in Miami,” another fan said.

“Shake it girl!!! Love to see happiness!!!” one follower commented.

Cindy has been keeping her fans entertained with plenty of sizzling snaps, including several throwbacks. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a series of shots in which she rocked a sexy orange thong bikini and see-through swimsuit cover-up that flaunted her incredible curves. Cindy paired the smoking hot snaps with a caption that stated “I miss these short walks to my pool.”