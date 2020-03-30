‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Her Relatable Quarantine Style

Chelsea Houska is taking to Instagram to show off her relatable quarantine style.

Like so many others around the world, the Teen Mom 2 star is stuck inside due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday night, she shared a bedroom selfie which showed her in a comfortable looking outfit. The mom-of-three sported a pair of gray sweatpants and a long tan zipped-up hoodie over a long dark t-shirt. On her feet were a pair of fuzzy black slippers. Her signature red hair was worn up and her makeup was done.

Of course, her makeup was likely done because, earlier in the day, she took to her Instagram stories to do an at home try-on haul. She explained in her stories that it was the first time she had done her hair and makeup in quite a while. The comfortable outfit is likely one that Chelsea put on following her in-home modeling session.

Chelsea’s relatable photo of her quarantine style was a hit with fans and had been liked over 355,000 times by Chelsea more than 5 million followers in the first 17 hours of being posted to the social networking site.

With her photo, Chelsea asked her followers if she could get an “amen.”

Along with the likes, there were also more than 4,800 comments from fans who chimed in and let Chelsea know they related to her photo.

“I feel this 100000%,” her Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry replied in the comments.

“Quarantine style,” Lindsie Chrisley, who hosts a the podcast Coffee Convos with Kailyn wrote, adding a crying emoji at the end of her post.

While Chelsea had replies from her costar and friend, she also had plenty of comments from fans who let the mom know they were able to relate to her quarantine style.

“Girl I cannot even remember the last I wore jeans,” another comment read along with a laughing emoji.

“How I look on a daily,” another comment read with pink heart emojis before adding, “I love how real you are! You show what being a mom is really like.”

During her at home try-on haul, Chelsea showed off many new outfits that are available at Lauriebelles. The reality show star stunned in a springtime dress as well as a pair of distressed denim overall shorts. Unfortunately, many of the items that Chelsea modeled on Instagram quickly sold out. In her videos, she explained that she had hoped she could bring some “happiness in the form of clothes” to her followers.