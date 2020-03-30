Michelle Lewin Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs & Flawless Physique In At-Home Workout Videos

Fitness model Michelle Lewin is showing her social media followers how easy it is to work on their fitness goals as they are isolating at home. Those who follow the gorgeous Venezuelan Instagram influencer know that she often works out at home in her ordinary routines, but now she is stepping it up a notch to show everybody that they can do the same without a bunch of expensive equipment.

Michelle shared the series of videos via her Instagram page on Sunday. The Venezuelan beauty was wearing a white workout bra and blue leggings, along with white sneakers. It seems that her workout apparel is from her one0one and the leggings are perfectly designed for a figure like Michelle’s. The design and fit accentuate the curves of the fitness star’s booty and leave little to the imagination.

The fitness star showed off her insane abs along with her sculpted physique. The set of seven videos introduced Michelle’s millions of followers to a routine of five exercises aimed to strengthen one’s abdominals. She said that this was good for both beginners and those ready to tackle more intermediate routines. Michelle also promised at the end that her next set of ab exercises would be much more difficult.

Some of the exercises also gave Michelle the opportunity to showcase her pert derriere as she worked out in her skintight leggings. As she often does, the Venezuelan fitness enthusiast included instructions in both English and Spanish. She typically spoke in Spanish and included written instructions in English.

In less than 24 hours, more than 113,000 of Michelle’s fans had liked the series of ab-focused videos. Her followers posted more than 1,200 comments as well with many praising the Venezuelan bombshell for her fabulous videos and her awe-inspiring physique.

“Your abs are incredible,” noted one follower.

“Love this routine,” praised another of Michelle’s fans.

“Great exercise! You’re my darling,” wrote someone else.

Michelle had her blond hair pulled back away from her face and a big smile on her face. She positioned herself to workout in her Miami home with the gorgeous outdoor ocean scenery behind her. Those who follow Michelle often see her dogs appear in her Instagram photos and videos, but in this case, a cat sauntered through the room as the 34-year-old Venezuelan native did her thing.

It sounds as if Michelle has plenty of plans for additional workout posts specifically designed to help her followers exercise at home without needing expensive equipment. Her fit physique is certainly inspiring to the millions of people who follow her and she prompts a big response whenever she shares clips like these newest ones.