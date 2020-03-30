The Rate Of New Coronavirus Infections Appears To Be Slowing In Some Key Places, But There’s A Long Way To Go

'We *may* have some early signals in public data that infections in NYC slowed,' a doctor tweeted.

The rate of new coronavirus infections seems to be slowing in some places around the globe, suggesting that a first corner has been turned in the fight against the deadly pandemic, Business Insider reports. However, the data is preliminary, and there remain several corners that need to be turned before the fight is over.

The daily rate of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain and Italy appears to be slowing, according to data from tracking and aggregation site Worldometers. That’s significant, because those two countries — Italy especially — have been two of the hardest-hit countries in the world by the pandemic. A similar trajectory — which is to say, a peak then a decline — is also seen in the United Kingdom, which has not been as severely ravaged by the virus.

In Italy specifically, Professor Luca Richeldi told a government briefing on Sunday that only 50 people that day needed to be taken to the ICU, compared to around 120 on the previous two days.

What that means, if indeed it means anything at all, is open to interpretation, as it’s a small and preliminary dataset.

However, in Italy, Richeldi said that the apparent decline is evidence that the country’s strict lockdown rules are working. Similarly, in the United Kingdom, epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College, said that the country “can see some early signs of slowing in some indicators.”

Marco Di Lauro / Getty Images

“Look at the numbers of new hospital admissions today, for instance, that does seem to be slowing down a little bit now. It’s not yet plateaued as the numbers are increasing each day but the rate of that increase has slowed,” Ferguson said.

Similar data appears to be emerging from one locality in the United States: New York City, which has become the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., recently recorded its smallest daily increase in new cases. Dr. Farzad Mostashari, founder of health care startup Aledade recently tweeted a cautiously optimistic tweet about the new data.

1/ Is there is any evidence that stay-home orders put into place in the past week or two have had a measurable impact on slowing the outbreak? Where would we see it first? (We need better eyes!) We *may* have some early signals in public data that infections in NYC slowed ???? pic.twitter.com/9M9W5wEJVy — Farzad Mostashari (@Farzad_MD) March 28, 2020

None of this is to suggest that there won’t be considerable pain yet to be endured as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump, who initially appeared to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic, recently admitted that his timeline of getting America back to work by Easter (April 12) is premature, and said that social-distancing guidelines should remain in place at least until April 30, as CNN reports. Similarly, Trump intimated that a low-end death toll in the U.S. from coronavirus would be 100,000 people.