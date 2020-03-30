Nicole Polizzi’s Infant Son Gleefully Shows Off Two Teeth In Smiling Pic

Nicole Polizzi‘s infant son Angelo gleefully showed off his two bottom teeth in a smiling pic that was shared on the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s Instagram page. Mother and son appear happy as can be in the image, a close-up shot that allows her followers to see just how big the little boy has gotten since his birth in May 2019.

The reality star is seen in the pic wearing a gray shirt and a delicate necklace. Her long tresses are piled high atop her head, with their ends sticking out of a messy topknot. Nicole has continued to keep her fans updated as she remains at home with her husband and three children during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nicole has posted exercise videos, images of her children goofing around in her stunning New Jersey home, and even a photo of husband Jionni on his recent birthday during the past several weeks.

In this new pic, Nicole’s eyebrows are filled in and her expressive brown eyes are dramatically lined in a cat-eye fashion. She has on light foundation and natural-colored lipstick in the image. Nicole is also wearing stud earrings.

Baby Angelo is as cute as can be in the pic. He is wearing a gray onesie zipped all the way up to his neck. The garment’s pattern consists of gray and white stars. His hair is brushed to the side and he is smiling widely, showing off his two bottom teeth.

Mother and son appear to be in either Angelo or his older brother Lorenzo’s room, based on the sports-themed bedding seen in the background of the image. The 10-month-old baby is the spitting image of Nicole’s husband of five and one-half years, Jionni LaValle. The boys also have one sister, middle child Giovanna.

In the caption, Nicole called her son her “meatball,” using a nickname familiar to viewers of Jersey Shore. Both Nicole and Deena Nicole Cortese were called “meatballs” on the series.

Fans loved just how happy and content Angelo looked in the share and posted their thoughts in the comments section of the upload on Instagram.

“I can not take his two little teeth,” said one fan.

“Stop the two teeth I can’t,” remarked a second follower of the reality star.

“Ugh, my heart! He’s so cute!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Props to you for having the energy to put makeup on,” said one person who thought Nicole looked great in the photo.